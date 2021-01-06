A 13-year-old Niangua boy, Dylan Moore, and his mother, 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb, are dead following a knife attack in west Springfield. Moore’s 14-year-old sister, Alisa and Plumb’s 7-year-old daughter were also severely injured in the Dec. 31 assault. Police identified the suspect as the mother’s fiancé, 29-year-old Brandon King.
"The Moore kids have been to our church for a couple months," said Pastor Isaac Tilden of Niangua's Divine Compassion Church of God. "But kids are coming back to school from break and their friends aren't going to be there. Dylan was one of those kids that was involved in everything. There's no way you couldn't love that kid."
According to Tilden, Dylan was always the first to raise his hand in the church’s youth group and when they built their float for the Christmas parade, he was the one who jumped in to build the gingerbread house.
"They were all sleeping on New Year’s Eve when [the suspect] went into Dylan’s room first and stabbed and killed him," said Tilden. "Then he went to Alisa’s room and stabbed her, but she played dead so the suspect continued to the 7-year-old’s room, when the mom came in."
According to the report, a Springfield man happened to see Alisa, who was covered in blood and asked if she was okay, to which she responded, "No, somebody is attacking my mom." The man ran to the door and heard the 7-year-old screaming, so he entered the residence and pulled her to safety before the suspect ran away.
The probable cause statement claims King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County and had planned to “kill everyone in the house," so he could steal Plumb’s van and flee the state. He was arrested a few blocks from the scene of the crime and officers who interviewed King say he admitted to stabbing multiple people at the home. The 7-year-old victim was still hospitalized at the time this story was written, the Marshfield Mail has not spoken with Plumb’s side of the family.
Dylan lived in Niangua with Alisa, 5 other siblings, their stepmother and their father, Jason Moore. Tilden had a chance to drop food off with the Moore family while Jason was at the hospital with Alisa.
"Dylan and Alisa went to their mom's house in Springfield for Christmas and Jason said they had a good time," he said. "They even liked their mom's [fiancé] and he just kind of went crazy."
While the teen was hospitalized, Tilden organized a community rally to help lift Alisa’s spirits and assure her the church and community had her back. Close to 200 people showed up at Mercy’s parking lot to do their best to comfort the family on Sunday, Jan. 3, toting signs and vocalizing their support.
"When a kid sees support, and her communities and teachers praying for her healing, we hope that motivated her to want to fight," said Tilden. "I wanted to talk to the schools, teachers and everyone in the community and church to rally around her and show her we care."
According to Jason Moore, Alisa went back home with him on Monday, Jan. 4. There is not an official GoFundMe set up for the children, however those wishing to donate towards funeral costs or hospital bills may reach out to Pastor Kelsey with the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene at (417) 741-0068 or Pastor Isaac with Divine Compassion Church of God in Niangua at (417) 531-0692.
"I didn't know if it was going to end up being 10 people from our church show up at the hospital or what, but when I pulled in the parking lot I saw hundreds of people and was just totally amazed. I’ve never seen our community come together like that," he said. "Alisa had tubes down her throat and her injuries were severe, but all of a sudden God was healing her and she’s gotten to come home."
According to court records, King has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2011. King currently faces two counts of first degree murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death for the deaths of Plumb and Moore. King also faces two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child and seven counts of armed criminal action. He is being held at the Greene County jail without bond.
"I sit here and wonder why on all this because I tell you what… those kids have never done anything wrong." Tilden said. "They said he wanted their money and to steal their car but how could someone be that crazy and that brutal?"
According to Tilden, a hog has been donated to Divine Compassion Church of God to raffle off for the family. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. There will be additional fundraising events held for the Moore family in the weeks to come. The Marshfield Mail will have more information as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.