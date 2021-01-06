Dozens gathered to watch recently elected county officials be sworn in a ceremony held New Years Eve at the Webster County Justice Center. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser opened the ceremony by welcoming the crowd.
“These elections are a culmination of effort – not only by the candidates, but by their families and those who love and support them," he said. "This is a moment to honor everybody’s efforts, including our successful candidates.”
Presiding Commissioner, Paul Ipock was in attendance and led the group in prayer before Judge Michael Hendrickson led the Pledge of Allegiance. Southern Commissioner Randy Owens, Northern Commissioner Dale Fraker, Sheriff Roye H. Cole, Public Administrator Danielle Boggs and Surveyor Gary Drennan were recognized and sworn in at the ceremony while Coroner Michael Taylor was unable to attend and was sworn in later in the day.
“I want to thank these office holders for becoming office holders for the first time or again, because you don’t get much thanks. You get skepticism, cynicism or criticism. Sometimes it’s deserving, but we receive it, digest it and learn from it to become better public servants than we already are,” stated Judge Hendrickson.
“It takes much effort, time and investment to win an election, but it takes just as much effort, time and investment to do the job right,” he said before administering the oath of office. “I’m thankful for the people standing before us today have chosen to step up to make our community – Webster County – a better place.”
Once all five officials were sworn in, Judge Hendrickson performed the oath of office for the Sheriff’s deputies and jailers.
“Sadly, this profession, in the court of public opinion, does not get the deserving reputation that law enforcement deserves,” Hendrickson said. “That’s all the more reason today to thank you for the fine job that you do in this county.”
“My staff are the ones that get in and get it done – they take the criticism, they take the grief and it is dangerous. They’re the ones that are out putting themselves on the line every single day. I’m extremely grateful for them and to serve in a community that appreciates them so much,” added Sheriff Cole.
“The thing about being an office holder is that everybody loves you – everybody is behind you and everybody has your back, but they can’t wait to see you fall. They can’t wait to see you fail, they can’t wait to point out a chink in your armor so they can prove you’re not as good as what you think you are,” Cole said. “Every one of us are in that boat, but you just have to jump into the arena of criticism and the arena of misunderstanding because that’s the role that we all serve. If you ever look at who’s taking all the bashes, it’s always those elected office holders, so look out for them… because it is a difficult job and we need your support.”
Prior to adjourning Ipock recognized Mike Strickland for his 35 years of service with Webster County Road and Bridge.
“Mike Strickland does not get the credit he deserves,” chimed a co-worker of Strickland. “With the criticism the Road Superintendent gets being in the public eye, you sir are a rockstar. We all appreciate you.”
