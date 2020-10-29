There's a wooden ramp situated on the north end of the front porch of Thaddeus Johnson and Beth Sheaffer's home in Marshfield.
Johnson said two workers came out to the residence on Oct. 20 to build the ramp, as a way to help their six-year-old daughter, Nellie.
"Nellie has cerebral palsy," said Johnson. "She has had it since she was born. She has trouble with walking, motor skills and speech."
Johnson said their landlord, Faye King, talked to them on Oct. 19 about building a ramp for the house.
"We normally use the stairs with Nellie and that’s fine, but it just takes a little longer," said Johnson. "We thought it was wonderful what our landlord did. She’s a kind and caring person. There was no charge to us to have the ramp built, which was really nice."
In her other duplexes down the street, King said she has two ramps installed there, along with handrails and walk-in showers to make them handicapped accessible for residents.
"Some residents aren’t able to get around that easily," said King. "This is just a way to ensure they're safe and can have access to things. I knew Johnson's daughter had cerebral palsy and decided I wanted to help. I had Marty Rader and his helper, Glen, work on it."
On Oct. 21, additional work was done to make a new driveway for the family, according to King.
"They are good residents," said King. "I have workers who build that kind of stuff and have done it for my other duplexes, so I felt like this is something I needed to do to help our residents."
Johnson said their family has lived in Marshfield for two years now, but he has relatives who live around town. He and Beth have a son, Charlie, who is 16 years old.
"Charlie's an awesome big brother and a great help with Nellie," said Johnson. "She just adores him."
He added Nellie is making good progress through the occupational therapy and physical therapy, provided by the staff at Marshfield R-I School District.
"Nellie attends Hubble Elementary School," said Johnson. "The staff help her several times a week with occupational therapy and physical therapy. It has been really beneficial for her. We’re very blessed to be in this area."
