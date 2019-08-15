At Thursday's meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, Police Chief Doug Fannen introduced Justin Daniels, the newest member of the Marshfield Police Department, who was then sworn in.
Daniels comes with a variety of experience, including spending 12 years in the United States Army and serving three appointments overseas. According to Fannen, Daniels was about 90% through Springfield’s selection process to work for Springfield's Police Department, but he said he always wanted to work in Marshfield.
"When the opportunity came to serve in Marshfield, Justin chose to do that," said Fannen. "We are getting really highly qualified guys to still come to Marshfield, which says a lot for our city for being a small town. We are getting the guys that come from the larger cities, so that’s very good for citizens."
Daniels grew up in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield High School in 2007. He earned his associate's degree in general studies from Columbia College, but will finish his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice by December.
"I am really excited," said Daniels. "I have been all over the world and served in different places, but there's something special about coming home. I'm looking forward to helping my community and being a part of it."
