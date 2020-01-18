Two projects will address healthy and affordable food options in Webster County.
With some input from individuals in the area, the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) of Webster County created a People’s Pantry and a Tower Garden at its center in Marshfield.
During its first-ever networking meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, OACAC staff offered more information regarding the projects to representatives from other organizations. According to a press release from OACAC, the People’s Pantry is an emergency food program offered to the public.
"The last community needs assessment was conducted in 2018, we do them every two years," said Sara Villines, family resource specialist of the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center. "We are getting ready to start conducting the survey for 2020."
According to Villines, they researched ways to better meet the needs that were outlined in the 2018 Community Needs Assessment. OACAC Neighborhood Centers across the 10 county area decided on the people's pantry, so all 10 counties are implementing those this year. The pantry structure will be kept on office grounds so that it can be easily stocked/refilled, rotated and monitored for upkeep. The Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center plans to offer non-perishable food items and hygiene items year round. It will also stock the pantry with some of the produce from its tower garden year round.
"Anyone can give to the pantry," said Villines. "It doesn't have to be civic groups. Anyone can donate something to the pantry and it’s strictly not just for food. They can bring in blankets, toiletries and other items like that."
According to Villines, many low-income people work during food bank hours or have limited transportation resources to get to the pantry. There’s other limitations as well, including individuals who are unable to receive food stamps do to past convictions, seniors who receive as little as $15 in food stamps every month, people who access the pantry and receive food stamps yet it’s not enough to stretch the entire month for whatever reason, and other various emergency situations. Villines said they have heard cases where individuals cannot use the items they receive at the pantry since some of them may be harmful to them, due to dietary issues.
"People can come and exchange those items from the People's Pantry," said Villines. "They can drop off that item that they can’t use and take something better, or donate it and put it in the People's Pantry. It would be a better solution than just throwing food away."
As for the Tower Garden, it’s an indoor, vertical hydroponic growing system that only uses only 10% of the land and water that traditional farming uses. It recycles all of the water and nutrients from the plants and reuses them in the growing system. According to the press release, the pH-balanced ionic minerals and plant nutrients in in the tower garden system produce strong, healthy plants that can better protect themselves from plant pests and disease — without pesticides.
“The tower garden is unique to our center,” said Villines. “We heard about them through our involvement with the Webster County CommUNITY Partnership and when we presented the idea to our Community Service Block Grant director. She thought it would be an excellent way for us to meet a need in our community.”
The Tower Garden will provide healthy produce year round. In addition, OACAC plans to use the garden to help stock the Peoples Pantry with healthy produce options. In the press release, it was noted one of the beneficial things about the tower garden is when someone harvests from it, they can harvest the entire plant with the root system still attached. This means that the plant is still living and will not die in the refrigerator in a few days. It also means that the recipient can plant the produce.
"With the project, we hope to create educational opportunities for recipients, including what to do with the produce when it is available," said Villines. "I'm no green thumb, but we’re hoping to offer classes and education to people who might need help getting started."
Donations for the People’s Pantry can be dropped off during regular business hours at the OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center, 50 York Drive, Suite, Marshfield. The People’s Pantry is available 24/7 to individuals in need and is located to the left of the entrance (between the OACAC office and Marshfield Fitness and Sunset Tanning in Marshfield).
