The Webster County Health Unit has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the northwestern part of the county. This brings Webster's overall total to 18 cases.
According to the Health Unit’s epidemiology staff, it is believed that the individual's exposure is related to being a close contact to a positive case outside of Webster County. At this time, all close contacts have been identified and contacted. No further information will be released to protect the individual's personal identity.
Health Unit staff members are working with this individual to ensure they are following Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding quarantine/self-isolation. As part of the investigation, it was also determined that there is no public exposure to report.
Citizens are reminded that symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea. Anyone with concerns or is experiencing any of these symptoms, please speak with your primary care provider for further directions.
Those with questions related to COVID-19 may still call the state's hotline number at 877-435-8411 or the Webster County Health Unit at 859-2532.
