Do you like creative writing? Mythology? Robots?
If you're a student in the Marshfield R-1 school district, a new world opened up to you Monday as the board approved seven new courses to match students’ interests.
In the high school, new courses include Agriculture Leadership, Contemporary Math, Intro to Creative Writing, IT/Computer Repair, Marketing and Mythology. In the junior high, a course called Automation and Robotics was added.
High school principal Jeff Curley clarified that the new courses will not be offered every quarter, but instead will be placed on a rotation.
"If we're going to do Intro to Creative Writing, that's great, but we have to give up something to teach these courses," he said.
These district courses will make the schools’ offerings competitive with other options, such as Launch, the virtual course access system for the State of Missouri.
Some of the offerings helps to cover areas that were lacking, Curley noted; for instance, Contemporary Math is a third sequenced math course that will satisfy a dual credit option for students without forcing them to take calculus. This would be suitable for a student who wants to go into a field that is not math-intensive, like fine arts.
Also at Monday's meeting …
• The board learned from Janette DeShields, director of Nutrition Services for OPAA! Food Management, Inc., that so far this year, 34,500 meals have been fed to kids after school. "It's a need that is being met,” she said.
• Superintendent David Steward reported on a surprising financial shortfall, with December receipts down about $800,000 compared to last year. “I believe it will correct itself in January,” he said, noting that disbursement of tax receipts seems to be the culprit.
• Heard from Dr. Garrett Lowder, executive director of academic services, that the district’s Tech Task Force has come up with recommendations for student computer use. These include options such as iPads with no keyboards for younger students, iPads with keyboards for older students, and Chromebooks (touchscreen or regular) for older students. The specific options will be presented to faculty for review. "There are many, many tentacles," Lowder said. "There are a lot of decisions to be made." Lowder said that after getting feedback from the district, the task force will make the best recommendation it can.
• Heard a report from assistant superintendent Mike Henry that the junior high bleacher project is mostly done and looks great, and people bought old bleacher seats, which were a popular offering. A few more seats will be added to the gym. Henry also said that the district needs masonry repairs, with water coming in to the high school computer lab and the basement. “When you’re dealing with open-face rock, you’re going to have that,” he said.
• Henry also reported that “many, many thousands of gallons” of water are leaking out from under Hubble Elementary, and as a result, all pipes under the school are going to be replaced.
• Received figures on homeless students in the district. In 2019-20, there are 139 homeless students, compared to 111 in 2018-19, 87 in 2017-18 and 58 in 2016-17. Board member Damon Seiger noted that improved data collection and reporting could be the reason for what appears to be a significant uptick. "Those numbers could be skewed quite a bit" because of better tracking, Seiger said. The district has committed itself to keeping track of homeless students. Some of the students counted are unaccompanied youth — those who have left home for some reason — and most are "doubled up," meaning that they and possibly their families live with another family member or friend.
The board went into a closed session at the end of the open portion of the meeting, and no further action was to be taken. The next meeting of the board will be 6:45 p.m. Feb. 17 in the high school library.
