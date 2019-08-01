Burrell Behavioral Health and Fordland Clinic have executed an agreement to form a first-of-its-kind affiliation between behavioral health and primary care providers in southwest Missouri.
The partnership will allow both organizations to serve the whole patient, according to the C.J. Davis, Burrell's president and chief executive officer.
"As we try to become a regional health care system, we are passionate about treating the whole person and making sure that we as a health care entity are providing full services," Davis said.
He added that many people turn to their behavioral health provider as their primary service point for health care. Being able to provide both primary and dental health care through the partnership will be a game-changer.
"The interesting thing for us is that 50% of our people that are serviced at Burrell don't have a primary care doctor assigned to them," he said. "Offering primary care to all of our clients is vital."
And he added that at the Fordland site, eight out of 10 primary care visits have a behavioral health component attached to them.
"You come in for back pain and you're experiencing depression. You're there for diabetes and encounter anxiety. Someone has a complaint of toothache and has mental health issues," he said. He added that treating the behavioral health component can help with physical health issues.
Burrell is a community mental health center, specializing in behavioral health and addiction recovery, and Fordland Clinic is a federally qualified health center that specializes in primary and dental care. By joining forces, Burrell can begin to offer primary care in Springfield while Fordland Clinic can expand its behavioral health services by integrating with Burrell at its Fordland and Kimberling City locations. (In Kimberling City, the Fordland Clinic operates as Tri-Lakes Community Health Center.)
The organizations serve many of the same individuals in Webster, Stone, Greene, Christian and Taney counties, and this partnership will dramatically increase the capacity of both to offer a full continuum of care, particularly in rural and underserved communities, according to Matt Lemmon, Burrell’s communication director.
Current U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) guidelines would allow Fordland Clinic to begin providing primary care services at Burrell’s Main Center location on East Bradford Parkway, in Springfield, with additional locations coming online as approved. Under the agreement, Burrell and Fordland Clinic would remain autonomous and retain their own boards of directors. Fordland Clinic Executive Director Joan Twiton will serve a dual role as Burrell’s President of Community Health Centers.
Missouri is one of eight states that participated in a three-year exploratory phase of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) program, which was established in 2016 by the Excellence in Mental Health Act, sponsored in the U.S. Senate by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. Under this innovative funding model, Community Mental Health Centers like Burrell are reimbursed in a cost-based system, similar to Federally Qualified Health Clinics like Fordland Clinic.
Because of these new synergies, Burrell now has the resources — and, with this affiliation with Fordland Clinic, the partner — to begin incorporating basic medical and dental services into its continuum of care, with the end goal of better treatment for the whole person, the very first time he or she walks through the door.
"This partnership is truly a glimpse into the future of healthcare," said Davis. "Mental health is physical health, and through this affiliation both Burrell and Fordland Clinic will be able to provide top-of-the-line care in all fields for the people who walk through our doors."
For Fordland Clinic, the affiliation brings Burrell's deep experience in outpatient therapy, psychiatry and substance-use treatment directly into their clinics in Fordland and Kimberling City. "The effects of depression, anxiety and substance use on our patients' health is a major factor in their symptoms and how we treat them, and more than half of Burrell clients do not have an established primary care provider," said Twiton. “By offering all our individual expert services under one roof we can meet multiple patient needs in a single visit without the need for long or multiple drives, which is a huge barrier to care in many of the communities we serve.” “Our patients deserve the best in primary, dental and behavioral healthcare,” said Fordland Clinic Board President William Gdanitz. "We believe they will benefit greatly through this partnership, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started."
Established in 1996, Fordland Clinic is a nonprofit community health center offering family practice, dental, and mental health services with a focus on prevention. Locations in Fordland and Kimberling City employ doctors, nurse practitioners, dentists, dental hygienists and behavioral health counselors.
Burrell Behavioral Health, established in 1977, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and the second largest Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in Missouri. Burrell works with more than 45,000 clients as the state-contracted Community Mental Health Clinic (CMHC) in 25 counties in Missouri and Arkansas, with approximately 150 licensed providers offering a full continuum of care through an integrated network. Burrell’s services include individual therapy and counseling, addiction recovery, psychiatric and medication management, educational and therapeutic groups, crisis intervention, adult stabilization, case management, residential treatment, diagnostic testing and evaluations and developmental disability support.
