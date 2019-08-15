The Beckerdite Music store in Marshfield officially closed its doors on July 25, after being purchased by the Springfield Music Company.
It was a tough call, but many factors played into the decision, according to Vicky Warren, who served as the owner of the company for 11 years.
"I'm 65 years old, and I know I've been doing this for 11 years, but I decided it was time to retire," said Warren. "Plus, the way they’re selling instruments is changing. We also have to compete with online things, too."
Warren explained when the Springfield Music Company showed interest in purchasing Beckerdite Music, she decided to jump at the opportunity. With that, however, she said she knows not having a store in Marshfield will impact many families in the community.
"I know it was a really hard decision to make," said Warren. "I really hate leaving the customers because they have to drive somewhere else. It was also hard because I love the kids and enjoyed getting to serve them."
She said since the Springfield Music Company purchased all of the equipment and instruments in Marshfield, it should have everything to meet Marshfield’s needs. But Warren noted she will miss serving the students.
"I loved it," said Warren. "I loved meeting the kids and doing the marching band things. I really love Marshfield, and I appreciate everyone’s support for the music store."
Beckerdite Music has serviced many areas in Webster County, offering reeds, slide oil and other necessities for instruments. They also offered instrument repairs and deliveries to schools in the Webster County area.
Warren said the Beckerdite building in Marshfield is owned by Hoover and Susan Case, and she added that she doesn’t know what they plan to do with the building. As for her future plans, Warren said she isn’t sure what exactly she’ll do next, but she hopes to continue to serve the community.
"I'm not sure, but maybe I'll get involved with the Webster County Food Pantry or something like that," said Warren. "I'm still in shock about it all, but just because I’m retired doesn't mean I’m going to not get involved in my community. I still want to help out."
According to its website, Beckerdite Music Company had its origin in 1938 when Paul Beckerdite established a five-and-dime store on the west side of the Marshfield square. In 1969, he opened Beckerdite Music Company on the northeast corner of the square, and that store eventually relocated to its familiar brick house location at 751 W. Jackson St.
