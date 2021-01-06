Due to an unforeseen emergency, Marshfield's Municipal Court was cancelled for January 5, 2021.
All cases set for that date have been reset to Feb. 2, 2021.
"One of our staff had an emergency in the family," said Jessica Jones, Marshfield Muicipal Court Clerk. "We have sent letters to those who were set to appear and we've moved all of these cases to Feb. 2."
According to Jones, the letters were sent to the addresses on record and citizens should be on the look out for that information.
"Unfortunately the courts don't have a record of phone numbers, so I can't call each person and advise them before they get here," said Jones.
"But those letters have my phone number and email address if there are any questions, feel free to call me."
