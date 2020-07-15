The process to apply for Webster County's CARES funding has been simplified from a 14-page application to a two-page one, according to the Webster County Commission.
Funds are available for nonprofits, private businesses and governmental offices.
Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk, said that with the original, longer application, the county was trying to be thorough with the certainty of an audit of the distribution of funds. There was a lot for county leaders to wrap their minds around, Whitehurst said, since the program was brand new.
"In the process, we made it a little intimidating," he said.
Since the program has been enacted in all of Missouri’s counties, Webster officials were able to emulate some of the ideas enacted in other counties to arrive at an easier application.
Ben Berkstresser, Webster County's Prosecuting Attorney, explained, "Everyone invented the wheel with no blueprint for how to invent the wheel." The original application came from the county's best efforts to be accountable, but, Berkstresser said, "As time went on, we discovered other counties had slightly different approaches, and it made the most sense to make it more accessible."
Whitehurst said that entities with at least $100 in expenses are eligible for the funding, perhaps for the purchase of masks and sanitizer. "Say if someone had $105 in expenses, they wouldn't want to fill out a large application, but they would fill out two pages," he said.
County Treasurer Todd Hungerford agreed, saying of the original application, "That application was intimidating, and this one isn't."
The deadline for the first phase of funding is July 31, and the Phase 2 deadline is Sept. 18. Sigel Owens, the county's CARES funding coordinator, said Monday that his office had received only six applications from communities in the county. Applications are sent on to the county from cities and townships, who review them first. It seems that applications are forthcoming, however; a story in the Seymour newspaper on July 8 said that that city alone had already received more than 40 applications for the funding.
CARES stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The county received $4.6 million for distribution through the legislation. The funding is intended to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.
Funds may only be used to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) during the period of March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.
Distribution of these funds has been organized into multiple phases. The first phase covered expenses from the period March 1 through June 30, 2020, with an application deadline of July 31. Phase Two covers expenses from the period July 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.
The minimum amount that may be applied for during Phase Two of this program is $100. The maximum amount that may be awarded to nonprofits and private businesses during Phase Two is $7,500; there is no maximum for local governments.
Applications must not include any expenses that have or will be reimbursed under any federal program. Also, at this time, loss of revenue is not considered an eligible expense.
Applicants must submit IRS Form W-9 along with their request. Successful applicants will be required to sign an agreement at the time of award to acknowledge their responsibility to repay any monies found to be improperly claimed or used.
Finally, applicants must not be delinquent on their property taxes and must possess any state, county, or city license required for their operation. Any overlooked or delinquent county or city licenses or fees must be made current at time of award.
That being said, the goal is to make applying for this program a relatively easy process, requiring a short application and thorough documentation of expenses. Webster County and its municipalities can help with any questions applicants may have with this process.
