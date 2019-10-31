Dressed in their masks and costumes, party guests arrived at the Chateau Charmant in Fordland for the Masquerade and Monster Ball Saturday evening.
While focused on family fun, Bonnie Palmer, one of the owners of the Chateau Charmant, said the event served a bigger purpose — to help Ryker McGee, the son of Austin and Alexandria McGee.
"We wanted to do this event to benefit the McGee family," said Palmer. "Ryker McGee was born premature. He has gone through so much, and his parents have, too. That's why when they posted they needed help on Facebook, we decided to organize a benefit to help them with their medical bills."
According to Austin McGee, their son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) 114 days, born four months premature. McGee explained Ryker was supposed to be born at the end of July, but he came April 12.
"Ryker is doing OK now," said McGee. "He was just really born premature. He had a lot of development stuff to do."
Alex McGee explained Ryker came home with just a little bit of oxygen, but other than that he is just a normal baby now. When he was first born, she said he had a collapsed lung and pulmonary lung hemorrhage, which caused his lung to fill up with blood. He also struggled with seizures, brain bleed and UTIs.
"There is so many things that Ryker has overcome through being so premature that most babies wouldn't have survived,” said McGee. "We're so proud of him."
Since the McGees both like Halloween and have known the Palmer family, they thought about hosting a party to benefit their son.
"We have been good friends with the Palmers," said McGee. "We actually had our wedding here at the Chateau Charmant six years ago, so we kind of made that connection with the Palmers and just stayed in contact with them. They asked us if we were interested in doing a benefit for Ryker and we said that would be great."
It wasn’t just a fun time for the McGees and the guests, but for the volunteers as well. Rachel Jones with Rachel Jones Photography said she heard about the event from her husband, Cody, who is good friends with the McGees.
"We are doing whatever we can to help the McGees out," said Jones. "We have six children, and we have been blessed to have healthy children. I just couldn't imagine going through what they have gone through with their baby, so that's why we wanted to help."
