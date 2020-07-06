SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation has provided an update as work continues on the Interstate 44 interchange project at mile marker 103 and Hubble-Banning-Buffalo Streets involving the roundabout.
New developments at the interchange will see grading and hauling of rock/dirt to build up areas on the south side of I-44 for bridge ends, and installing of retaining walls on either side of I-44 for the new interchange bridge, as well as storm pipes in areas.
At the roundabout, crews will begin grading rock and dirt on the north side of Hubble Drive (Route CC) to build the north half of the roundabout. They will also lay the base rock for future driving lanes of the roundabout, pour concrete for curbs and shoulders, and install a drain pipe east of Banning Street, as well as street lighting for the roundabout.
With Brinkley Road (I-44 north outer road) closed east of Webster County Route W, a signed detour indicates to use Route W, Vineyard Road and Rusty Road. Brinkley is set to remain closed until fall 2020. Buffalo Street on the north side and Banning Street on the west side of Hubble Drive will be closed for several months, with drivers needing to utilize the detour.
Expect periodic nighttime lane closing on I-44 at MM 103 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should not pass in the work zone due to narrowed driving lanes at that point. The speed limit on I-44 will be reduced to 60 mph at times due to work, with crews and equipment close to traffic in certain areas.
Though weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule, the project is expected to be completed in June 2021, with the interchange set to be open to traffic by the end of the year.
