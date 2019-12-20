Missouri is now reporting its per-pupil student expenditures in every public school district, through a requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA.
Signed into law in December 2015, ESSA ensures that vital information, including statewide assessment results and per-pupil expenditures, will be provided to the public.
The amount spent per pupil varies widely from district to district. Differences in the allocation per student are based on several factors, including the education and longevity of faculty and the existence of special programs, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Missouri’s average per-pupil spending was calculated at $10,589 for 2019, making it the 19th lowest-spending state on education, according to the website World Population Review. All Webster County public schools have per-pupil allocations below the state average.
Public school funding is based on a mix of federal, state and local funds.
Here is how the schools in The Mail’s coverage area stacked up in terms of per-pupil funding allocations, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Marshfield R-I $9,083.41
Fordland R-III $8,597.84
Laclede County R-I $8,682.88
Logan-Rogersville R-VIII $8,999.72
Niangua R-V $9,949.81
Seymour R-II $9,251.66
Strafford R-VI $9,058.00
In Missouri, the district with the highest per-student expenditure is the Special School District of Saint Louis County, with a per-pupil expenditure of $205,479.79; however, since that district serves a population exclusively made up of students with special needs, many of them severe, it is an outlier from the rest of the districts reported upon. The second-highest per-pupil expenditure is found in the Bosworth R-V district, with a figure of $30,821.66. After this, six districts were listed with per-pupil expenditures of more than $20,000.
Missouri also has five districts where per-pupil expenditures are in the upper $7,000 range.
Springfield R-XII, the largest district in the state, has a per-pupil allocation of $9,806.25. St. Louis City schools have an allocation of $16,288.23, and Kansas City schools come in at $15,336.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.