A program to discuss Missouri’s complicated fence laws will be held on Wednesday evening, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Webster County MU Extension Center, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. There is a $25 charge for this meeting and that covers the program and materials. Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited.
“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws cover the state depending on the county that your land is in,” said Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist, agriculture and environment, with University of Missouri Extension.
“If you own land, you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not,” Whittaker said. “Furthermore, in 2016 a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike.”
Other problems are that both laws are subject to interpretation and can be a little different, depending on the county you are in. A comparison of both laws will be given at this program. Joe Koenen, agricultural business specialist, has been presenting programs on the fence law for over 30 years throughout the state. Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county and this meeting will help them better understand their rights and responsibilities.
This program will be done via Zoom so attendees can see the presentation and also ask questions of the presenter. It allows the presenter (Joe) to talk to several folks in a wide area without traveling to each location.
Contact Kyle Whittaker at the Webster County Extension Office (859-2044) if you have any questions or would like to register, or you can e-mail him at kyle.whittaker@missouri.edu.
