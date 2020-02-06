JEFFERSON CITY — In their day-to-day lives, journalists conduct interviews, cover meetings, immerse themselves in documents or rush to cover breaking news — and driving all of these actions is an insistence on the public’s right to know.
On Thursday, members of the 153-year-old Missouri Press Association met in Jefferson City for its annual Day at the Capitol. The event offers a chance for journalists to speak to their lawmakers about the importance of transparency in government through open records law.
The Marshfield Mail participated in the day’s lobbying events, and also represented the other four weekly newspapers in the Phillips Media Group. To remind them of the importance of accessible public information, The Mail visited Sen. Mike Cunningham (R-Marshfield), Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo), Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Republic), Rep. Jeff Knight (R-Lebanon) and Rep. Lynn Morris (R-Nixa).
One issue that is of special interest to The Mail is the publication of public notices in the newspaper of record. There are efforts underway to publish public notices, or "legals," online by government officials or attorneys, instead of in the newspaper, as a cost-saving measure or because of the idea that they are easier to locate that way.
However, the local newspaper of record provides a reliable depository for this information with online access and a physical and online archive. Many people in areas like ours do not have reliable computer or internet access. In a fact sheet titled “Why public notices in newspapers?” the MPA notes that more rural Missouri residents read their community newspaper on a daily and weekly basis than read anything on the internet, especially anything connected to a government website.
Local newspapers authenticate public notices with sworn affidavits, and they are secure and accessible, and not vulnerable to hacking.
In our visit, we offered support for Senate Bill 730 (proposed by Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville), which provides for publication of notices on a website maintained by Missouri newspaper with notices also published in local papers, and we also pointed out several other House and Senate bills that have First Amendment ramifications.
The day included press accessibility by several state officials, plus a lunch at the Governor’s Mansion, with remarks by Governor and First Lady Mike and Teresa Parson. Here are some highlights:
• First Lady Teresa Parson welcomed reporters to the mansion, which will celebrate its 150th birthday during the state’s bicentennial next year. "You cannot live here very long without loving this building," she said.
She introduced her husband, referring to him as "the man that each day tries to do what is right for this state."
• Governor Mike Parson reiterated a message that MPA members had heard from him before: "I love this state," he said. "I have no desire to go to Washington, D.C."
Gov. Parson expressed his belief in government transparency. "We try to make as much as we can available to the press," he said. "I learned this years ago when I was sheriff — the worst thing you can say is ‘No comment,’ because somebody's going to say something."
The governor said that people are "frankly starving" for accurate reporting. "They want to hear things that are factual, things that are true — they want to make up their minds," he said.
Parson answered a variety of questions on topics of state interest, but he showed special enthusiasm for one subject: Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco ’49ers. When asked for his prediction of a score, he demurred, but added, "Get some confetti ready for the parade in Kansas City."
• Earlier in the day, Scott Fitzpatrick, Treasurer of Missouri, expressed his praise for local media. "I really understand the importance of community newspapers,” he said, adding, "I appreciate the work you do."
Fitzpatrick put in a plug for more coverage of programs from his office that can help Missourians, and he singled out a recent story from The Mail on his MO ABLE program — “Missourians Achieving a Better Life Experience” — which allows an easier way for people with disabilities to save money for the future without affecting their eligibility for assistance.
“The more coverage those kinds of things can get … benefits your readers,” he said.
• Nicole Galloway, Auditor of Missouri and candidate for Governor, spoke to reporters about the $350 million her office’s audits have found in government waste, fraud and mismanagement. “My job is to root out public corruption,” she said. “I hold powerful people accountable.”
She said that each time her office exposes corruption, it makes an impact, though she is not always welcomed with open arms as a result. “You probably know how that feels,” she said to the reporters present.
“You provide a valuable service to Missouri and you need to keep it up,” she said. “I think we can all agree that Missourians deserve openness and transparency.”
Galloway said that her office has never charged fees for fulfillment of Sunshine Law requests, and that a complete list of these requests are available online. “Government should err on the side of transparency,” she said.
• State Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby), Senate Appropriations Committee chair, greeted MPA reporters and thanked them for the work they do. “I have been a strong advocate for the weekly, smaller-town newspapers,” he said. “I value, I appreciate, I adore those newspapers.”
He explained his opposition to the so-called “Clean Missouri” anti-gerrymandering law that was passed by 62% of voters as Amendment 1 in 2019 and that the Senate GOP is countering with its own legislation, which they have named “Cleaner Missouri.” “I want to give the people the opportunity to look at that once again,” he said.
