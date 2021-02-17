Marshfield High School's theatre department is currently working on rescheduled dates for its spring production of "Rumpelstiltskin, Private Eye."
The show was originally set for Feb. 25, 26 and 27, but it was pushed back due to inclement weather.
"The impact is still to be determined," said Greg Holtschneider, director of the spring production. "I am guessing we will find out more as we see how many more days are missed. The biggest issue is that we generally have a pretty planned out schedule and everything is in a holding pattern because we don't know when we will be back."
Holtschneider said they have had shows postponed before, adding it makes it incredibly difficult because students have other activities they are planning to begin, and the postponement causes there to be an overlap that they had not planned.
"Not only that, but the school schedule is generally pretty full, so moving such a large activity around makes it difficult to find a set of dates that will not have a conflict," he said. "During the production of "Rabbit Hole," we actually lost their last performance due to a surprise snow storm. It was very upsetting because the group wasn't able to do their last show and it lacked the closure that we normally get to experience as we finish out a production."
Moving a show back requires finding a way to update previously printed posters, according to Holtschneider.
"We then try our best to communicate to the community, so we won't inconvenience people that aren't aware that the dates have changed," he said. "Since this is a children's show, we hope that the many young people in our community will still be excited to come see our performance when it is ready."
Updates on the new production dates will be posted, as more information becomes available.
