It was announced on Thursday, May 28 that Marshfield High School will cancel its prom for the 2019-20 school year. According to a post from Jeff Curley, principal of Marshfield High School, the City of Springfield and Greene County's COVID-19 social distancing guidelines have limited businesses on the number of people allowed in their facilities at one time.
"The Old Glass Place in Springfield is where we had the prom reserved for," said Curley. "With the City of Springfield and Greene County’s recommendations, social distancing still applied, and the number of people they were allowed to have in businesses didn’t allow them to host the event in June. It just became a matter of that venue not being able to host a prom at this current time."
Marshfield High School has used the Old Glass Place as a prom venue for two years.
Curley said if they tried to use the Marshfield High School gym, the rules of social distancing would still apply.
"Social distancing just isn't student friendly at dances," said Curley. "This generation of students, when they dance, they dance in large groups and they're very close to each other. Six feet apart and dancing just isn’t student friendly.”
Curley noted Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended the Phase One order to June 15, and that fact played a big part in the decision.
"It played a part in the sense that Gov. Parson didn't share what Phase Two looked like at the time," said Curley. "We were within two weeks of having prom. We had to make a decision. These unprecedented times just continue to restrict us from doing our normal activities."
Greg Holtschneider, MHS prom coordinator, said, "Administration communicated with me that they were hoping to make it happen, but they made the difficult decision to cancel it based on many factors. I did not make the actual decision."
He added, "We are all saddened that students will not be able to have the prom celebration. It is my understanding that social distancing regulations will not be removed; therefore, I see the conflict with holding a dance. How would you social-distance a high school prom? I'm not sure how that would work."
