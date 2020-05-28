It was announced on Thursday, May 28 that Marshfield High School will cancel its prom for the 2019-2020 school year. According to a post from Jeff Curley, principal of Marshfield High Schoo, the City of Springfield and Greene County's COVID-19 social distancing guidelines have limited businesses on the number of people allowed in their facilities at one time.
"In addition to the limits on capacity, social distancing still applies to each facility and that is not conducive to a high school dance," said Curley.
More information will be provided in this Wednesday's issue of The Mail.
