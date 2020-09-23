EDITOR'S NOTE: It is policy of The Marshfield Mail to avoid identifying victims of sexual crimes while working to accurately report on the severity, nature of said crimes, associated acts and connected criminal parties. This is especially the case with minors. Certain details may be redacted or paraphrased during our reporting to protect, as much as possible, the victims of said crimes.
Reduced charges and probation were the final result of a case involving two men who entered guilty pleas to two counts each of child molestation in the third degree Sept. 8.
Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser said that he did the best he could with the evidence he had available — and despite the unwillingness of those involved, members of a Webster County Amish community, to testify against their own.
Aaron C.M. Schwartz and Petie C.M. Schwartz were charged with Class C felonies in regards to an incident that happened last year and a year prior with the victim.
Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison on count one and five years on count two, with a suspended execution of sentence on both counts. They will serve five years probation, must do 100 hours of community service, complete the Missouri Sex Offender Treatment Program (MOSOP), pay a Law Enforcement Restitution Fund of $250 and must write an apology letter to the parties impacted.
Originally, seven charges were filed against them, but were changed to two counts of child molestation. A plea setting was set for Sept. 8, but a plea agreement had been reached between Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser and the Schwartz’s defense attorney William Worsham prior to the court proceedings.
"Worsham had been negotiating his position on the case with me for more than a month," said Berkstresser. "I came in there with what I wanted, which was for those guys to go to prison for committing the crime, but I didn’t get that because the evidence doesn’t support what I want."
By that, Berkstresser said he only had limited evidence to work with in the case. When they made several contacts to the victim and the family during the case, Berkstresser said they never said anything to them.
"We had one personal visit with the victim and several contacts, but in those times the victim didn't say anything to them," said Berkstresser. “We had child advocacy workers who came to visit the victim one time several weeks ago. We kept in contact with her by phone and the people who were the intermediaries for her, but the victim said nothing. She never wanted this to proceed. She never wanted to be there. I don’t know if I even called her if she’d even speak.The family never spoke a word, either. They didn’t want the prosecution of this case to happen, either."
With child cases, Berkstresser said it varies on the maximum punishment a suspect is sentenced, but he treats every one of them with care.
"I have some cases where families want to participate, but can't because the stress of it is too much for them," said Berkstresser. "Those cases have to be treated one way, but I have others where the victim and the family are willing to go forward, which create a different outcome."
However, he said it's pretty common for people in the Amish community not to cooperate in investigations.
"The Amish community is very closed," said Berkstresser. "It has always been like that, which makes it harder to get them to cooperate."
He added, "I didn't base my decision on any particular group or any particular sect. I looked at the actions. My view of the results is the same as when I heard it given in the court. I'm frustrated with it, but I did the best I could with the evidence I had available. People aren't happy with how I handled it and I'm going to have to live with that, but I know I did my job."
The Mail called Worsham Attorney Office for commentary, but no response was given at the time of this publication.
