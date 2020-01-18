"It's not as easy as the videos make it look," said Rodney Thoms of the Marshfield Fire Department.
You have to keep a calm disposition and clear mind in the face of a crisis. Thoms, who serves as assistant chief and fire Marshall on the department, said that's essential to get the job done as a first responder.
"Part of the first responders with the Marshfield Fire Department, we respond to all medical emergencies," said Thoms. "If someone is having chest pains, shortness of breath, any type of injury, we get called out 24 hours, seven days a week. We respond to the address, sometimes before the ambulance or sometimes with the ambulance. We take care of the individual. We stabilize them before Emergency Medical Services arrive. Or, we assist EMS with packaging the patient and loading them up and everything."
Thoms has been with the fire department for 21 years and seen many changes to the EMS department in Webster County. When they first got involved, he said it was more hands on practices, but now it’s different because of the medical directives that are out there.
"It wasn't unusual for us back in the day to help start intravenous therapy (IV)," said Thoms. “We would spike the bags and do all that stuff. A lot of the times, we don’t do that anymore because they do all that in the ambulance."
When he first did CPR on an individual, Thoms said he was familiar with the 15 chest compressions, but he didn't realize how hard it would be on the individual performing the chest compressions until he was on scene.
"You get such tunnel vision when you're doing it because you're so focused on doing the correct compressions and everything," said Thoms. "We've loaded people that are just at that brink of death. After each call, we always ask if they pulled through and what their status is."
In situations where patients don’t survive, the department has one-on-one time with the first responder or debrief sessions with all of the personnel involved on the scene to help walk them through it.
"With the loss of a child or a particularly rough call, we'll do a debrief with everyone that was on the call," said Thoms. "We'll bring in a Cox Health team from Webster County or maybe one of the doctors and talk about it. A lot of times, people think, ‘What could I have done differently? Is it something I did that could’ve prevented them from surviving?' That's not the case. I don’t want to sound crass, but if it’s your time, it’s your time and there's nothing we can do to change that. But we do everything we can for the patient and for their family. We still do the CPR and try everything we can for that person."
Joe Jeter, assistant chief, EMT-B of Marshfield Fire Department, answers calls on the weekends or when he isn’t working his other job. His experience with EMS and the fire department in general began in 1988 when he was a junior in high school. Jeter started in the Niangua Fire Department before he got married and moved to Marshfield, where he joined the fire department there.
"I knew a few guys from the Marshfield Fire Department and decided to get involved," said Jeter. "My grandpa and uncle always distilled in me about helping people. They were the ones who got me started doing it in Niangua. I don’t know why I never pursued it as a career. I'm thinking maybe if we do it full-time I may be interested in looking at one of the jobs then."
For Jeter, the day-to-day work doesn’t look the same each week. The department has on-call schedules that start from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.
"We staff that schedule with three people," said Jeter. "We stay at home and that’s just for medicals, but if we have car wrecks and house fires, then everybody goes to those. With medicals, we try to keep three people on call a night. A majority of calls they answer on the medical calls include chest pains and difficulty breathing, but it just depends. You never know what you’re going to get."
To understand the basics and assessing emergency medical situations, Travis Kramer coordinates EMS training and fire training. Outside of the fire department, he serves as a Cox Health paramedic.
"We're an analyst department," said Kramer. "We have paramedics and we've had a couple nurses, EMTs and first responders. They’re required to maintain a certain level of training. We have our guys maintain training even as first responders. We do six EMS trainings per year and they’re required to make at least three of those trainings. That can involve anything from writing documentation, working full codes and everything in between."
Anytime they run a medical call, Kramer explained there has to be documentation just in case it goes to court or a doctor wants to see it. The training provides education on what’s written in the document reports, including dispatch time, the patient’s condition on scene and what first responders did when the ambulance arrived. That’s just one aspect of the training.
"Other parts involve how to take care of cuts and bruises," said Kramer. "It can also go to how to handle a cardiac arrest and chest pain. Typically, trainings last about four hours, depending on what we’re doing. We’ve had training in the past where groups like OTC has brought in mannequins. Those can last about 6 to 8 hours long."
Speaking of, the mannequins that EMS personnel use in training have changed since Kramer started in the department. One of the programs they did with students involved mannequins that respond by commands from a computer.
"The mannequins will do whatever is programmed into the computer," said Kramer. "If whoever is running the computer, say the scenario is going to be breathing problems, they can type it into the computer, including the blood pressures, the pulses, and respiratory rate. The mannequins can be 15 feet away and the person operating the computer can be sitting at a desk, but they can respond to students or EMTs, who are interacting with the mannequins. There’s no interaction with the operator and students. Students can listen to lung sounds, like wheezing for asthma, and pick up on cues to deliver medication. Once that is done, the operator will press a button where the mannequin responds to it."
According to Kramer, the EMS department has about 31 active first responders and 10 to 12 reserve first responders. Reserve first responders are cadets or veterans that can respond to calls, but aren’t required to.
"Reserve responders don’t run very much," said Kramer. "They have to be on their department for five or more years. There are those who can’t do a whole lot with the department anymore, but bring a certain skill to the department that we would need. For example, one of those is a paramedic who is on reserve status, but his job doesn’t allow him to do a whole lot here. He stays on as a reserve, so if we really need him, he could be available for us."
Typically, the department gets more medical calls than fire-related calls, according to Kramer. During the day, there’s two people at the station and will take an apparatus to the call site. As far as ambulance services go, Kramer said Cox Health has two ambulances in town during the day and only one truck at night, depending on the day. On Sundays through Thursdays, they have a truck that gets off work at 8 o’clock and only one truck available until 6 a.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, that truck doesn’t get off until 9 p.m.
"Normally, during the day, we respond with Cox Health in our personal vehicles," said Kramer. "If their ambulance isn’t in town, say it’s coming from Seymour, Rogersville or Springfield, then we take our rescue truck. Anytime Cox doesn’t have a truck in Marshfield, they’ll bring a truck south up here to the post because Marshfield, north Webster County area, runs probably more calls than the south Webster County area does."
For a field that involves responding to emergency situations, Kramer said your head has to be in the game, whether you’re in a fire or a medical case. It comes with training and years of experience, but that’s something Kramer enjoys about the job.
"On the medical side of things, I love getting to help people,” said Kramer. "You can see the impact you’re making on that person or that family. Not only that, but I also love the people I work with."
