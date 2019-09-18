It's a lead-pipe cinch: If you love a rollicking mystery, you won't want to miss Marshfield Community Theatre’s production of "Clue on Stage" this weekend and next in its pop-up theater in the Centerview Plaza Shopping Center.
The situation is familiar to anyone who has played the Hasbro board game: A "colorful" cast of characters gathers at a remote country mansion, and murder ensues. But whodunnit? Was it Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum or Mr. Green?
In the stage adaptation, blackmail raises the stakes, and before long, Mr. Boddy is a goner.
MCT's unique production of the play — a stage play adapted for performance in the round — allows the audience to view the action from tables in the center of the room, and all of the rooms of the house can be seen from this perspective.
Toni Lorenz, producer of "Clue on Stage," said of the play, "This is just a fun, lighthearted murder mystery. Everything you love about the board game 'Clue,' it is happening here, plus."
Even the gaming element is present, according to director Kelby Lorenz, who pointed out that physically centering the audience in the room keeps them centrally involved in the action. "It’s like they’re solving the case along with the actors — they’re unraveling the case," he said.
He added that the setting is a deconstructed mansion. “You’re in the mansion, but you’re in the entire mansion the entire time,” he said.
It's an intimate production, the director said, with seating for only about 42. It's not dinner theater, but dessert will be served as part of the $20 admission fee.
Cindy Ballard, who plays Mrs. Peacock, called the play "incredibly high energy." She added, "It's fantastically funny — very cleverly written, very witty. People will probably relish paying attention to pick out the finer points of the whodunnit."
Elizabeth Morgan, Miss Scarlet, was also enthusiastic about the production.
"It's a fabulous show, and the cast is so talented," she said.
When asked what the audience would find most surprising about the production, Morgan had a quick response: "The ending — but I won't say why."
One actor who has very few lines for most of the production is David DePriest — Mr. Boddy. When asked about the particular challenges of playing a dead body on stage for most of a production, DePriest said that in some ways it’s even more challenging than a speaking part.
Of the play itself, DePriest noted, "It’s totally different."
To experience the difference, see "Clue on Stage" Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. or Sunday at 3 p.m., or Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. or Sept. 28 at 3 and 7 p.m. The action takes place at Centerview Plaza Shopping Center, 1100 Spur Drive, Suite 120, Marshfield.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with discounts for booking a table for six. The show has some mature humor, and therefore it is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are available at Clay Street Boutique in Marshfield or online at http://bit.ly/mctcluetix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.