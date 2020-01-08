Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams has announced that he will not be seeking a fourth term of office in 2020.
Rather, Williams will vie for a seat as the East Ward Alderman, and has stated his support for mayor to candidate Natalie McNish. Williams noted that the demands placed on an alderman are less time consuming than those placed on a mayor.
"Next to serving my Lord Jesus Christ and my family, serving our community in this office will no doubt be what I remember most fondly when I look back on my life," Williams said. "It has truly been a great adventure that has brought me lifelong friendships and challenged me to grow as a servant leader."
