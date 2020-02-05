Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams has decided not to run for an East Ward Alderman seat after all.
Williams, who made the decision not to run for reelection as mayor, had filed to run for the alderman seat when he believed that the incumbent in that position, Rob Foster, was not running for reelection. However, Foster later filed a petition to run for reelection, and Mayor Williams pulled his bid.
"I decided long ago that my reason for running was to fill the seat if Rob was not," Williams said.
He added that Natalie McNish, the sole candidate for mayor, had asked if either Foster or Williams would stay around in order to maintain continuity.
"Rob indicated he would not run, so I submitted. Clearly, he was not fully decided, or changed his mind. Once he submitted, I withdrew. I don’t think it serves any good to have a sitting mayor run against a sitting alderman for a alderman seat," Williams said.
When interviewed Jan. 29, he added, "There is really very little that Rob and I do not agree on (last night is clearly the exception), although approach is certainly different. I am sure he will continue to do a great job. I know Natalie will do a great job. I would support them both, even if opposed."
As a result of his decision not to run, Williams will be leaving city government at the end of his term in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.