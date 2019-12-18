"Do your business or get off the pot” is one variation of how an old saying goes — and at Thursday's meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, the future Marshfield City Hall was sitting on the can.
In the summer of 2017, the City of Marshfield purchased the building on the city square now partially occupied by the city's tenant, the Seymour Bank. The intention was for the city offices to occupy the top floor of the building, and for another tenant, or possibly the Marshfield Police Department, to occupy the portion of the first floor that is not occupied by the bank.
So far, no progress has been made on moving city operations to the square, and Mayor Robert Williams and the board addressed the issue at the meeting as part of their budgeting discussion.
The board passed a revenue-neutral budget at its Nov. 21 meeting, and Thursday’s meeting was intended to consider "Priority 2" budget items. The revenue-neutral budget allows basic city operations to continue unabated, but further financing priorities remain. The city’s Finance Committee ranked other proposed expenditures, and among these, Priority 2 items are the most pressing.
Mayor Williams asked for time to address the board before consideration of the remainder of the budget because he wanted to address the issue of the new city hall. He said that some have suggested using the current budget’s unallocated cash funds for renovation of the city hall. “That may not be as logical as it seems,” he said.
The mayor noted that other projects are more necessary at present than the new city hall project. “We’re not at a place where the city hall is a need. It is a want — it is something that we want to do. I believe that the board should focus these dollars on needs,” he said.
The mayor reminded the board of a sidewalk study from September 2018. “These are the types of things that we can begin to look at because we have these unallocated funds,” he said.
The mayor reminded the board that 10% of the city’s sidewalks are rated as being in poor condition. “That’s not even looking at new sidewalks — that’s just looking at existing sidewalks,” he said.
Addressing all of the needs pinpointed in the sidewalk study would cost three quarters of a million dollars, he said. Amenities for Patriot Park are also needed. Of the unallocated funds, the mayor said, “I just look at those dollars and I see them as a way to work on those types of things.”
The mayor said that paying for renovation of the building that will house a new city hall should come from an ongoing revenue stream to fund debt service. He suggested that this could come in the form of a property that is converted to a revenue-producer through leasing — “So we can borrow the money from ourselves, as long as we have a way of paying those dollars back,” he said. Barring that funding mechanism, he suggested a bond issue or a loan. The mayor favors an identified revenue source and not the unallocated cash balance for the city hall project.
“That plans needs to be in place before we move forward on renovation,” he said. He added that he doesn’t have a problem with holding on to the building until the best funding path is identified.
Alderman Rob Foster agreed that a strategy is needed, but he is not in favor of waiting. “I would view that as a colossal waste of city money,” he said, citing the need for building upkeep and the depreciating value of the unoccupied portions of the building.
Of the present city hall, Foster noted, “This is a building I have understood for some time we have outgrown. It does not meet our needs anymore.”
Moving the majority of city operations into the new city hall will bring cost savings and efficiencies, according to Foster, and he said that he is fine with using unallocated cash to do it.
"Unallocated cash is a great thing to use because this expense is not ongoing, and it leads very directly to budget savings year over year. I think it’s the optimum choice."
Foster indicated that he felt hobbled by not having complete information to make a decision on the matter to make an informed decision. He said that the original plan was for the city to consolidate city-owned properties and divest some of them. Of the current city hall, he said, “We looked at divesting of certain properties, including this one — very specifically this one — to help pay for it."
Foster added that moving the city hall to the square is a powerful development tool.
"I still view the city going to the square as a direct act of economic development because it does become an anchor for the square," he said. “In doing that, we bring more employees to the city’s square on a daily basis. That will help bring more people to spur on economic activity there."
Foster called the square a business district that the city desperately wants to revitalize.
The board called for the city staff to provide more information on city properties and the future city hall property as it continues to consider this issue.
