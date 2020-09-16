Face masks will not be required in Marshfield. The Board of Alderman heard public comment on the face covering ordinance before they opted not to vote on the proposal Thursday.
Health leaders in Webster County reported just under 300 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with two deaths (and a third death has since been reported). The ordinance would require anyone 10 or over to wear a mask in public.
Widespread outrage over the proposal sparked online, and pressure was certainly building prior to Thursday’s meeting. However, fewer than 20 people showed up to speak at the public comment, though it was slated to allow 50. This may have been because the board member who proposed the measure, Rob Foster, publicly changed his mind in a guest column in the Sept. 9 edition of The Mail, a day before the meeting
Foster said, "My heart has not changed. I still strongly support masking."
While Foster initially was in support of the ordinance, he determined he could not support it at this time. “If we had support from other entities, I would support a mandate for sure,” Foster said. “But with all things considered, I recognize that to enact a mandate would be counterproductive.”
Small-business owner Luke Anderson attended the meeting in opposition of the ordinance and said having his voice heard is a big reason he decided to go. "The main thing I’m here for is that you guys are seeing that the locals do have a voice. I know that you guys have been disappointed that we don't speak up as much as we should, but hopefully this will start the community speaking up so you guys can hear what we have to say," Anderson said. "And hopefully we have been loud — either for or against, it doesn't matter."
Two people did speak in support of the ordinance. Jed Fisher said he attended to represent the voices of a group of over 200 disabled people. "A lot of times people don’t see us out in public; we stay at home. We’re used to isolating. We're good at it. The problem is, our caregivers frequent the stores, and if somebody goes in there not wearing a mask, our caregivers can transmit that disease to us," he said. "I believe in freedom, but your freedom to not wear a mask ends where my lungs begin."
Robert Williams also spoke out in favor of the mandate. "I simply believe that face masks do slow the spread of COVID-19, a real threat to our community based on all of the expert reports presented to this board prior to today," Williams said. "The health unit recently voted to encourage, rather than mandate wearing face masks. I can’t think of a better way to respond to their encouragement than to approve a face mask mandate at the city level, since that is precisely what our city is asking our citizens to self-impose."
Angel Miskimen was also opposed to the ordinance stating, "The people do not want masks at all."
Following the public comment, Mayor McNish reopened the floor to the board. Through Thursday, prior to the meeting, Mayor McNish had received 175 emails, two letters and two Facebook posts that she copied into email and forwarded to the board. "Of those, we had 87% opposed and 13% in favor," she said.
West Ward Alderwoman Vicki Montgomery, who had promised to consider and tally all comments and vote the will of the people, said, "My numbers were 34 for the mandate and 174 against it, that does include the speakers we had tonight. I am in favor of masking, I know that it works when it's done properly, but I struggle when it comes to forcing others to do so."
"To not have publicly wrestled with this question would have been an absolute neglect of civic duty," Aldermen Mark Bowers stated.
However, despite the recommendation of the White House COVID-19 Task Force and his own opinion, Bowers recognized that the majority of public support appears to strongly oppose this action at this time. "Regardless of what happens here tonight, my hope and prayer is that more people would be willing to consider the welfare of their neighbor by wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible and when their health or mental health permits."
Finally, Alderman Stacy Lee asked, "What more is there to be said? I think our community has spoken clearly. One way or another, I think it's time to read our ordinance and take the stand, whatever that might be, and get on with things."
Mayor McNish read the bill, but it died with no motion.
