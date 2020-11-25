The Board of Aldermen met Thursday, Nov. 19 and unanimously voted to authorize and encourage Mayor Natalie McNish to issue an executive order mandating masking in the City of Marshfield.
On Monday, McNish issued the executive order requiring the use of face masks in public. According to the order, a state of emergency continues to exist in Marshfield and masks are required for safe operation of business within the city limits.
“Until the Board of Aldermen are able to review, discuss and approve a proper ordinance, I hereby order the following,” McNish’s executive order states. “All persons including employees or visitors, over the age of 10 shall wear a face covering when present at a place of public accommodation.”
The order states a face covering is a device that covers both the nose and mouth and public accommodation means any business or facility, public or private, both indoor and outdoor.
Under this executive order, a person may remove their face mask in a place otherwise required under a few specific instances. Those include:
- When you’re outside and six feet away from others.
- When you’re exercising outside or exercising inside but at a safe distance (six feet).
- When you’re eating or drinking, only in an outdoor dining area or inside but able to keep six feet from other tables.
- When any person in your conversation is deaf or hard of hearing and not wearing a face mask is needed for communication.
- When receiving a service that would require you to remove your mask, like a dental exam.
- When you need to prove your identity.
- When federal or state law prohibits wearing a mask.
- When you’re asked to remove your mask by a law enforcement officer.
- When your medical provider asks you to take your mask off.
- Marshfield school district is exempt from the order, and are permitted to follow their own district guidelines.
Those who qualify for an exception to the executive order should take other reasonable actions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 while not wearing a mask, such as maintaining six feet of social distance.
The order also states that all places of public accommodation must post a sign at all public entrances that state the use of face coverings is required by those seeking to enter the business or facility.
Unless otherwise extended, the order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.