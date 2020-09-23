A clerk of the Webster County Court has tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore all court facilities will return to the Missouri Supreme Court's outlined operational phase one.
During operation of this phase, all clerks are required to wear masks except when working alone in their private office and should maintain six-foot social distancing.
The Supreme Court’s current order went into effect Aug. 1, outlining court operations should any court employee, bailiff or other court personnel currently working in the facility test positive for the coronavirus. Based on the gateway criteria, a presiding judge or chief judge may order a change of operating phase for each locality.
Presiding Judge Michael Hendrickson issued the administrative order to return to operational phase one Monday.
"The court is under the jurisdiction of the state Supreme Court," Webster County Clerk, Stan Whitehurt said. "So if you're coming to the courthouse for anything court related, bring a mask with you. Court business occurs in the new and old buildings, but some employees are of the state and some are county."
While under operational phase one, it’s a good idea to carry a mask if going to the Justice Center or Courthouse, but a mask is not mandated in all places.
"Entering the courthouse you may want to have a mask with you, but its not required for those who are only entering county offices," Whitehurst said.
Webster County Courts are to follow the Operational Directives of the new order, which indicates a court may revert back immediately to a prior operating phase when local conditions and circumstances require it.
Judge Hendrickson's order states that courts shall proceed to phase two in Webster County on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.