A Marshfield woman has been charged with making a false report following a Feb. 12 incident that found her allegedly breaking into a victim’s home.
Sierra Sawyer was arrested on Feb. 12 for breaking a window and entering a Marshfield residence while the victim was asleep. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, upon his arrival at the residence, Officer Justin Daniels made contact with the victim, who told him Sawyer was under the influence, broke his window and was climbing into his home.
Charges filed against Sawyer include burglary (Class B felony), property damage (Class B misdemeanor), resisting arrest (Class E felony) and making a false report (Class B misdemeanor).
Daniels said that in the Feb. 12 incident, he entered the room and observed Sawyer sitting on the floor in front of the broken window. He asked her what she was doing, and she stated words to the effect of “I just wanted to be with him. Breaking the window was the only way in.”
Daniels asked Sawyer to stand, and she complied, but when he instructed her to place her hands behind her back because she was under arrest, she refused and attempted to flee.
According to the statement, Daniels grabbed Sawyer by the arm and ordered her to stop resisting, but she continued, so he forced her down onto the bed and placed her in handcuffs.
Daniels requested to search Sawyer's vehicle, which was running in the victim's driveway, and Sawyer complied, stating, “Yeah, I don’t do illegal stuff.” After a brief search, he found an uncapped syringe containing a black liquid substance and a box of empty syringes. Daniels also found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, a grinder containing the substance and a lighter with a storage compartment containing a green leafy substance and a small mixing bowl.
Sawyer was arrested for another incident on March 12, in which another officer found her sitting on the front steps of the victim’s residence. According to the statement, the officer advised her that she was under arrest, but she would not follow his commands. He placed Sawyer on the ground to gain control of her, but she continued to resist, even after she was placed in handcuffs. During an inventory search of the vehicle, a false book was located in the truck of Sawyer's vehicle, and it contained four syringes (two with blood in them), a metal spoon, half of a white pill, a small clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance and some marijuana. The contents of the small bag were tested and indicated the presence of methamphetamine. This evidence was sent to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory for further analysis.
On March 13, an officer came to the Webster County Jail to speak with Sawyer, who reported she had been sodomized by the victim. At that time, she declined medical treatment, including a sexual assault exam. Later on that day, Detective Joe Taylor arrived at jail to interview Sawyer, who told him the victim had physically assaulted her. She stated the victim used pliers to inflict a cut on her index finger. She also showed Taylor the bruises on her arm and neck that she said were from the victim assaulting her and injecting her with methamphetamine. The detailed account led Taylor to apply for and serve a search warrant at the victim’s residence.
Taylor spoke with the victim, who denied all of Sawyer's allegations, stating the injury on her finger had happened when she grabbed his shirt in an attempt to keep him from leaving his own residence. On March 17, Taylor learned that Sawyer was at the Webster County Jail to speak with him about herself giving false information in the case. He asked Daniels to conduct the interview since he couldn’t be there at the time. Daniels transported Sawyer to the Marshfield Police Department, where she told him everything she said was a lie and that the victim never did anything to her or used a drug. She said they had gotten into an argument and she took it to a whole other level. Sawyer said she was mad because she got arrested and went to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.