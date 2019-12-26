A Marshfield woman is facing two counts against her for an incident that occurred in December.
Tori Leanne Totten was charged with assault in the third degree after an altercation that happened between her and two detention officers. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, Deputy Scott Miller was contacted by the detention officer of the incident. Upon his arrival, Miller made contact with the officer, who informed him Totten had hit him on the left side of his face during the altercation.
According to the statement, the second officer said Totten kicked her in her chest, injured her left thumb and causing a laceration on her right arm. Miller observed Totten was in the restraint chair being examined by medical personnel, after being halted with a stun gun by the detention officer. After obtaining surveillance video, Miller observed Totten appeared to be upset, as it showed her dumping her food bowl on the tray cart.
Miller observed that the detention officers entered the female cell and attempted to place Totten in handcuffs. Totten wrapped her arms around one of the detention officers. As they struggled, they both fell on the floor in the bathroom area of the cell. The other officer attempted to assist the detention officer, but Totten kicked her in the chest, causing her to fall backwards. After a brief struggle, the detention officer drew and discharged his stun gun, and the two detention officers were able to place Totten in handcuffs.
