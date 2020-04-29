With the state ready to proceed to Phase One of reopening, Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward said the district’s working on its budget for the school year and preparing for potential impacts as a result of COVID-19.
During last Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Steward provided a budget update that gave a rough outline of expenditure savings and different items the district could potentially save this spring by not having school in session. That included student and employee travel, energy savings, bus fuel and substitutes. Steward said they are looking at the possibility of nearly a million dollars reduction next year in revenues.
"As far as revenue reductions this year, that has changed since our discussion at the Board of Education meeting on Monday because Gov. Parson did some withholds," said Steward. "We're going to lose about $25,000 or more in transportation funding. We know we’re going to lose some sales tax income. I've estimated that at about $340,000 right now, but I don’t know exactly how accurate that is until we get April sales tax data. We're looking potentially a half a million dollars in revenue shortfalls this year, just related to loss of revenue."
Steward said he received an email from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on April 20 and learned that Gov. Parson had announced current year withholdings from K-12 education and the areas that impact Marshfield R-I. There is a prior year correction formula that gets paid out in May, based on last year's data, once all of the things are finalized, but Steward said he doesn't know the impact on that particular withholding right now.
"It takes a while at the state level for them to get final accurate data from a prior year, so they always have to budget in the current year for prior year reductions," said Steward. "By withholding that, it was between $15 or $16 million, any district that was going to receive a positive prior year correction will not receive that now. I haven't received any information from DESE to know what our impact is on that one."
On the transportation side, Steward said Parson has restricted $7.1 million in transportation funding statewide for this year. For Marshfield R-I, Steward said that’s probably in the neighborhood of between $25,000 to $30,000 transportation loss. The transportation budget for this year is about $320,000, according to Steward, who added if there are shortfalls in the state's budget, they will be in the area of transportation.
"That's always the first place the state does reductions," said Steward. "It's not money designated to go directly into the classrooms or the teaching/learning process, as the formula funds are really designated that way. They view it as a less painful way to withhold dollars. However, for a district like Marshfield, we still have a significant transportation cost that we have to pay. We spend in a typical year around $1.5 million on transportation. The state's only reimbursing us $300,000, and $320,000 is what we budgeted for this year, so that's a very low percentage. Now, that’s going to drop even more. We still have that transportation, but we have to get our students from school to home."
On the budget, Steward said there are going to be savings, roughly about $800,000, and the district will receive $600,000 of stimulus money. However, he added the stimulus money can only be used in certain situations.
"Most of them have to do with additional expenditures due to this closure," said Steward.
With Proposition C, Steward explained he doesn't have the details regarding the impact on the district. As long as the stay-at-home order remains in place, he noted the sales tax revenue will be down since online purchases do not go through Prop C and that’s where most of the purchases are being done. Steward said he is budgeting about a 12-13% drop in Prop C funds next year.
Based on the numbers, the total impact for 2019-2020 is an estimated net gain of over $900,000. Steward said they won’t know the actual impact until June 30, and he added that he expects their balances to be potentially higher than they are right now.
"Even with the reductions in revenue, because of the federal stimulus dollars and the savings we have on some expenditures, we will probably see our balances grow just a little bit," said Steward. "We are definitely going to spend those balances down next year because we are anticipating significant reduction in revenues due to this crisis next year. It’s roughly around $986,000, as far as the positive impact this year."
With all that, Steward said he believes the budget impact will extend into the 2021-22 year because the next round of property reassessments on local taxes will happen in January 2021, and commercial properties are assessed based on the volume of business that they do and the dollars that go through their business. He said there is going to be a time period where dollars aren’t going to follow through those, so the district could see their assessed valuation drop.
"This is just speculative on my part and something others across the districts are looking into, as far as what this will do to the value of commercial property," said Steward. "At that point, we didn't know how long we would be out of school and how long these restrictions would be in place. That has an impact since there is no reassessment schedule until January 2021."
Steward voiced concerns with the financial condition of citizens in general and reductions of income as they look at property tax collection rates in November, December and January. He noted they could potentially see those reduced as well, though he didn't have a percentage on hand.
"As they see reduced income, the capacity for folks to pay their property taxes when they come due in December is unknown," said Steward. "We just don't know what that's going to look like. As we budget for next year, we're looking at reducing the collection rate, which we think will go down just a little bit. That represents a revenue loss, as well. While it’s minor compared to some of the others, it’s still a revenue loss."
When they present a budget next year, Steward said it will be a deficit budget. They build reserves and balances for a reason, and they will utilize those reserves and balances just to continue operating. Through this issue, Steward said it’s more critical now than ever to move forward and support students and district employees.
"We are going to have to make sure we support student learning and teachers through this," said Steward. "There's no way we can trim out of the budget the amount of dollars we believe we're going to lose temporarily in revenue, so we’ll need to spend out of those balances to cover the expenses."
Steward told principals that one of the places they have the most discretionary ability for a reduction is in supply budgets for at least one year. He asked them to plan for about 20% in that area, which can save the district several thousands of dollars.
"By supplies, I mean anything that is consumable or used in the operations of the education processes," said Steward. "It could be paper, pencils, custodial supplies and other items. My philosophy is we can withstand one year of not having the ability to purchase everything we have purchased in the past, as long as we take care of our people."
As far as technology spending, Steward said they will be watching that closely, noting the closure has revealed the value of technology and having accessibility to it in education.
"It's an important thing to have," said Steward. "We must keep our technology program strong. At the same time, it’s an area where we have the ability to potentially delay different areas of purchase or reduce that budget, so we’re trying to balance it. If we see a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, we need to be prepared from a learning standpoint on how to handle that and if we need quality technology at that point to continue to work with our students. On the budget side, we need to be cautious about what we do spend because of the reductions in revenue."
A budget for the upcoming year has to be adopted by June 30, according to Steward, who said he will have a budget plan for the school board to approve in the June meeting. If they are able to get more data collected from Jefferson City, a preliminary budget will be released to the board in May. Steward added they will bring more revisions on the budget to the board, as things unfold over the summer and more information becomes available.
