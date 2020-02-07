JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $6,164,000 in financial assistance to the City of Marshfield for upgrades to the city’s water system. The project is expected to be completed by March 2021.
The project includes well house repair and replacement, new standby generators, new chemical feed equipment, a new 300,000-gallon elevated storage tank and associated equipment, security fence, rehabilitation of two existing tanks, installation and replacement of more than 6,000 feet of water main and nearly 3,000 water meters.
Project funding includes a $6,164,000 low-interest, subsidized loan through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, along with $17,900 from local sources and refinancing a previous loan. This funding package is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $1.5 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.
“Effective water treatment systems are essential to our communities’ health and economic vitality,” said Ed Galbraith, director of the department’s Division of Environmental Quality. “With assistance from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and other sources, Marshfield can now make the improvements necessary to continue providing its citizens clean drinking water from a modern, well-functioning system.”
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, and for interconnection or consolidation projects. Each community who borrows from the fund benefits from the below-market interest rate and from expert guidance provided by a department project manager throughout the project.
Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. These projects will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information about drinking water and wastewater funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.
