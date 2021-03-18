Why I am running for school board
I am running for the Marshfield School Board because I know the importance of education and I have a vested interest with two children in the Marshfield school system. With my husband being an educator, I also feel I have unique perspective that will serve the students, teachers and staff well. I have several relatives that are MO State Troopers, so security of students and faculty is an important aspect to me. As a pharmacist, the health and well-being of students and faculty will also be a focus for me.
What new initiatives would you like to propose or see enacted?
I think with the continued growth of the Marshfield community there will need to be a constant discussion of expansion and making room for this growth, with an emphasis on maintaining the small community feeling and the closeness that provides. I think technology advancements and a more user friendly website would be a beneficial initiative for students and their education. The Marshfield schools and the community currently does a lot for students in need, but I think more could be done in this area.
What is the biggest obstacle you see for the Marshfield district?
I think there are always opportunities for improvement in any school district, but I think the current administration is really doing a good job of looking ahead and planning for the future of the Marshfield School system. The biggest obstacle I see is just making sure they have the support and funding they need to provide the highest quality education for our students and retain and attract the highest quality teachers to do it.
