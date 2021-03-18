Why I am running for school board
I would like to serve another term to see the current projects and newly implemented programs fully developed. The administration and current board has put some direct initiatives in place. I would like to continue to be a part of these.
What new initiatives would you like to propose or see enacted?
With what we currently have in the works I’d really just like to continue to govern and support what we currently have going on. We are working on bringing an early childhood development center to the district. We are going to see some changes with transportation as well. Thirdly, the administration is doing a lot with professional development, collaboration, & technology in the classroom. I really would like to continue to support these items and see them through.
What is the biggest obstacle you see for the Marshfield district?
Attitude. We have experienced quite a bit in the past 12 months. Life isn't always predictable nor is it always fair. How we deal with what comes our way sets the tone around us. It is our job as adults, parents, board members, and educators, to set an example for our youth and show them how to navigate through both the good and tough times. Our attitude may be the only thing we can control, so why not be a light instead of darkness.
What are your thoughts on the no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot?
I support it 100%. The community helped put together a "wish list" a couple of years ago of things they’d like to see improved and/or brought to the district. The community voted and a bond/levy was past. With those funds several of the "wish list" items were fulfilled. The administration has put together a plan to tackle some larger items on the "wish list" and the no-tax increase bond issue would allow us to move forward.
