Why I am running for school board
Simple for the kids. I'm running to make a difference for the kids and the support they get to help them get the best opportunity for success now and later.
What new initiatives would you like to propose or see enacted?
Accountability for actions taken and or not taken. Updated and better handling of school bullying problems. Make sure all groups / organizations activities are treated fairly.
What is the biggest obstacle you see for the Marshfield district?
Distributions of funds and using the funds in a wise fashion. Also again accountability for these actions.
What are your thoughts on the no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot?
I honestly don't have a problem this time around, as most will say we all get the heck taxed out us and more than some smaller schools that curriculums seem to be better and kids getting better opportunities.
