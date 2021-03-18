Why I am running for school board
I volunteered for our school district in several roles in Booster Club and really enjoyed that experience. I believe that we all benefit from a strong, successful school district and that we all have a responsibility to contribute when, where and how we can. I will bring the same dedication and work ethic to the school board that I demonstrated during my time with booster club. I also have a unique perspective; in that we have a 2018 MHS Alumni, a 4th grader and a 1st grader.
What new initiatives would you like to propose or see enacted?
I am most interested in seeing the new preschool become a reality for our district and community. There is great potential for this to impact our children and community for generations to come.
What is the biggest obstacle you see for the Marshfield district?
I think for most districts funding is always an issue. Without appropriately funded budgets from the state and changing tax revenues, shortfalls can occur, and derail or postpone needed improvements. I see funding as a root issue that impacts other areas that create hardships. When we lack funding, services are cut/adjusted and students, faculty and staff suffer.
What are your thoughts on the no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot?
I believe that this is a priority for our district and community and am in full support of this no-tax increase bond issue.
