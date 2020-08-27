Look around and you'll find them hidden in various places around town.
The painted rocks phenomenon is still going strong in Marshfield.
"Anyone can paint and hide the rocks," said Juanita Beckler. "Everyone has an artist in them. The popular place to hide the rocks seems to be Hidden Waters Park, but the rocks have been found all over town and hidden again, even turning up in other cities."
A MarshfieldRocks Facebook page was started in 2016 to showcase the different rocks and places people find them. Beckler said during that first summer, they had a little over 1,200 members on the Facebook page.
"Each winter, the activity decreases as fewer people are out because of the cold, but there are still individuals painting and hiding rocks," said Beckler. "This last winter, we even had community members painting and hiding Christmas ornaments. Those were fun to find. Each spring there is a rebirth of sorts, and all the beautiful artistry from our Marshfield community comes to life again."
This past spring, Beckler saw a surge in membership requests to the page when COVID-19 began.
"With us all being encouraged to get outside and walk and spend time outdoors with our families, and families being home, the rock painting took off in a large way," said Beckler. "Our MarshfieldRocks Facebook page is now over 3,000 members strong with heavy activity. Tony, from St. George’s Donuts, has been a great motivator to get the kids out hunting for rocks and even offers surprises when certain hidden items are found."
Claire Admire and her family found out about the rocks back in 2016. They spent the first summer painting, hiding and seeking rocks all over town.
"The last rocks we found at Hidden Waters were on Aug. 5," said Admire. "If you search my name in the Marshfield ROCKS Facebook group, you will see all the fun rocks we have discovered."
Others have been hiding plastic eggs and painted pinecones as well. Sometimes, adults and children find prizes hidden in the plastic eggs. Erica McCall started painting rocks with her family when the idea first began. She said they used the walking trails at Hidden Waters Nature Park in Marshfield a few weeks ago, which is how they came across the plastic eggs.
"I have a 4 and 8 year old that accompany me on my walks," said McCall. "My youngest asks me daily, 'Can we go walk in the woods?' The eggs and goodies are icing on the cake. They love being outdoors and in nature, but the added surprise of finding a treat is special to them, so we decided to return the favor and a couple times a week and hide our own 'eggs.' We love it."
Ashley Newburn participates in the activity by painting and hiding rocks. Sometimes, she’ll hide plastic eggs, too.
"I do paint my rocks myself," said Ashley Newburn. "Each one takes a different amount of time, depending on how detailed it is. I don’t do the plastic egg thing often because I’m financially challenged. I paint and hide a fair amount of rocks, though, for my grandson. Those puppies are free."
One issue she noticed was the plastic eggs being dumped, instead of filled again.
"One of the original egg hiders spoke with the landowner, who gave his blessings to hide the eggs," said Newburn. "His only concern was possible litter from broken eggs and candy wrappers. We have collectively kept up with any litter. That is how I found the discarded eggs."
When they are found, the empty eggs are placed in a crate for others to refill and hide them again, according to Newburn. Those who locate plastic eggs are encouraged to put them in the recycling crate at Hidden Waters Nature Park, located at the front entrance.
For more information about the rocks, visit the MarshfieldRocks Facebook page.
