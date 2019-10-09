After Web-Co Custom Industries’ board recently decided to close its recycling program starting in November, community members are wondering what they can do now as far as recycling goes.
"People can still bring in their recyclables as normal until Nov. 1," said Mike Frazier, general manager of Web-Co Custom Industries. "We will still accept it until that date."
They can also take their recyclables to Springfield, according to Frazier. The City of Springfield operates and maintains three drop-off recycling centers throughout the area: Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin St., Springfield; Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine St., Springfield; and the Yardwaste Recycling Center, 3790 South Farm Road 119, Brookline.
The Franklin Avenue and Lone Pine Recycling Centers accept aluminum, cardboard, glass containers, paper, plastic containers (1-7), tin and bagged leaves and grass. Yardwaste Recycling Center is the only location residential brush in pickup loads and larger will be accepted. These large quantities are not accepted at the recycling centers at Lone Pine or Franklin, according to the website. The centers are open at the following hours:
Franklin Recycling Center
Tuesday-Saturday
Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (first Tuesday in April until first Tuesday in November)
Winter hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (first Tuesday in November until first Tuesday in April)
Closed: Sundays, Mondays and Holidays
Lone Pine Recycling Center
Tuesday-Saturday
Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Winter hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seasonal Sunday hours: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Sunday in April through third Sunday in May (closed Easter); first Sunday in November through first Sunday in December
Closed: Sundays, Mondays and Holidays
Yardwaste Recycling Center
Tuesday-Saturday
Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (first Tuesday in April until first Tuesday in November)
Winter hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (first Tuesday in November until first Tuesday in April)
Seasonal Sunday hours
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Sunday in April through third Sunday in May (closed Easter); first Sunday in November through first Sunday in December
Closed: Sundays, Mondays and Holidays
