Why I am running for school board
My husband and I are both Marshfield alums and we have one daughter in the high school and one daughter at Shook. The current board and administration have done a wonderful job. I am asking for the opportunity to serve with the board and help keep the district moving in the right direction.
What new initiatives would you like to propose or see enacted?
I would love to see the JROTC program back in school. This program is close to my heart as a Veteran's wife. JROTC provides opportunities for our kids, whether they choose to continue with a military career to not. I would also like our students to have as many OTC vocational options as possible.
What is the biggest obstacle you see for the Marshfield district?
Having a fully functioning virtual learning program and making sure our kids are prepared for the rapid changes in technology. I had the opportunity to attend the CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan) meeting. I was very impressed with the plans of the district. Dr. Lowder and Mr. Henry were very receptive to community input.
What are your thoughts on the no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot?
Marshfield needs an early childhood education center with FEMA shelter. Early learning is key to student success. I had the privilege to see the building proposal at a school board meeting. Traffic flow on Locust street would be greatly improved. The extension of the existing bond is also better than asking for a tax increase.
