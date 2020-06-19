The Marshfield R-I School Board approved four items during its regular meeting Monday in the high school library.
One of them included approval of professional certification agreement for hiring a CLM Literacy Coach and CIM Specialist Agreement. Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward explained as they expand their instructional coaching program, it's vital to provide appropriate training for these individuals.
That being said, Steward noted there's a significant cost associated with this training, which is why they want to protect the district's interests and do what they can to ensure that the training provided benefits the district and not another district, should an employee decide to leave.
Garrett Lowder, executive director of academic services, developed an agreement that stipulates that the trained employee would owe the district full or partial reimbursement of training costs should he or she leave within the three years of being trained. Legal counsel has reviewed these forms and approved the approach, according to Steward.
Lowder talked to the literary coaches, who were fully aware of this agreement and agreed to it. The school district will have three coaches, two instructional coaches and one interventionist.
The Marshfield school board also approved worker compensation and property/casualty insurance renewals with Ollis, Akers and Arney, along with the 2020-21 assessment plan, presented by curriculum director Al Richardson.
The school board also approved the swim team returning to the Springfield area for practices and contracting with John Mullins to continue to coach the swimmers.
