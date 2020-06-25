School lunch accounts for students in the Marshfield R-I district have been paid off through a generous donation from local organizations.
According to Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward, the district had approximately $11,000 total in lunch balances. The Marshfield Parent Teacher Support Group (PTSG) and Marshfield Public School Foundation each paid half of that amount. Steward said it was during the month of April when they found out the accounts were paid for.
"This paid off all remaining negative balances for the 2019-20 school year, so that no student has an outstanding balance as we start 2020-21," said Steward. "We greatly appreciate the partnership for PTSG and MPSF in taking care of our students and families."
