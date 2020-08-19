Marshfield R-I Schools will be starting school on Aug. 24 in Level Yellow of its reopening plan.
It's not due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, but just as a precautionary step, according to Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward.
“We want to avoid getting in Level Orange and Level Red," said Steward. "That's our main goal for the whole district."
At Level Yellow, masks will be required on all buses. Staff also must wear them when working around students. Students in grades sixth through 12th must wear masks when standing, moving (with the exception of physical education) or seated and not socially distant. It is recommended, but not required, for grades kindergarten through fifth grade to wear masks.
The building grounds will be isolated for deep cleaning of exposure areas. As an action plan for confirmed cases, the district will keep direct communication with the Webster County Health Unit of school-related cases. Staff and families will be notified of exposure possibilities. Also, quarantined students/staff will transition into a temporary virtual setting.
With Level Yellow, Steward said the Level Green protocol still applies to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.