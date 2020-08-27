Students will have the option of working with Wi-Fi-equipped iPads, which will help families who don't have internet, in the event of a closure, according to Marshfield R-I superintendent David Steward.
During the Marshfield Board of Education meeting Aug. 17, Steward said he had sent out an email to school administrators when he learned the Chromebooks they ordered wouldn't be in until November at the earliest. Steward explained they placed an order for 1,300 Wi-Fi iPads, 300 iPads with cellular capability to distribute to those families without internet. The district was offered a four-year lease at 0% interest. The annual payment is $143,302.50. At the end of the lease, Steward said they can buy all 1,600 iPads for a $1 if they want or turn them back in. They will get a trade-in value on another round of iPads, according to Steward.
"It's really ironic that the technology task force talked about this years ago," said Steward. "This was actually their preferred plan to have some sort of touch screen device for our kindergarten through fifth-grade learners and work with a Chromebook device. Because of the Chromebook shortage, that’s where we're going to end up."
Steward said the board needed two separate actions to move forward, including approve authorization of the lease and approve the first payment of the lease, which is due Sept. 5. He added they were told the 1,300 Wi-Fi iPads would be shipped the first week of September, but they actually were shipped Aug. 17 and were expected to arrive this week.
Following that, the Marshfield R-I Board of Education approved a Home Use Technology Agreement, which focused on the guidelines of students using the Chromebook and other technology.
Other items approved in meeting:
• Approved readoption of EGS Board Policies
• Approved EGS Board Manual
• Approved Adoption of Conflict of Interest Policy
• Approved 2020-2021 Professional Development Plan
• Approved Tax Rate for 2020-2021
• Approved 2020 Local Compliance Plan
