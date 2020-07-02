One of the last items of business for outgoing Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams, completed just before he turned over his gavel to new Mayor Natalie McNish on June 11, was a review of some of the projects that were initiated during his time in office with the cooperation of the Board of Aldermen.
Several of the projects included photographs that were shared by engineer Mel Eakins of Great River Engineering.
Among those highlighted were a new water tower, improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, the new interchange off of Interstate 44, new water meters for Marshfield residents, planned improvements to the Marshfield courthouse square, a roundabout on Highway CC, Banning and Buffalo roads, and more.
The board learned that the interchange project is on time for its scheduled December completion, and that a park to commemorate Route 66 is starting to emerge. The roundabout is well underway, as travelers along Highway CC know; Banning Street is currently blocked from Highway CC due to construction.
A project to improve the Marshfield courthouse square will be put out to bid this month at a cost of $359,000, not counting in-kind labor and equipment.
Replacement of city residents’ water meters experienced a delay because of COVID-19 concerns. Acting city administrator Sam Rost reported that those can still be up and running by Jan. 1 if staff can complete training for it.
Eakins said that there have been a few surprises with a plan to use the interchange project as an opportunity to lay sewer infrastructure; for instance, the borrow area for the interchange is right where the city wants to build some sewer structures. "It doesn't really kill that project, but that was an unexpected thing we found," Eakins reported. "But outside of that, there's no surprises."
The sewer project will use gravity to its best advantage, eliminating the need for lift stations.
"We'll continue to update you as often as you want on this, probably every meeting, but everything's going good," Eakins said.
Mayor Williams used the opportunity of his last meeting to note the sense of accomplishment he feels after being an alderman for two years and then serving as mayor since 2014.
"It has been a great honor," he said. "I will have this to look back on for the rest of my life."
Improvements to the square and construction of a new aquatic center are especially satisfying, according to Williams. All in all, over $35 million in improvements were made to infrastructure during his time in city governance.
"None of that takes place without the dedicated staff that we have — and that’s everybody," he said. "They all work together so well. … They work together as a team, a collective; they trade ideas."
He also thanked the Board of Aldermen, including current members Rob Foster, Mark Bowers, Vicki Montgomery and Stacy Lee, as well as two he served with who are no longer on the board, Champ Herron and Jeremy Loftin.
"All of the projects and everything that’s going in is the result of those efforts," he said.
Mayor Williams called the projects absolutely positive. He noted that he is ready to go and Mayor McNish is "absolutely ready to come in," and she does so with experience of working on city committees and being involved in governance for a few years.
"It feels like it's a smooth positive transition," he said.
Concluded Williams, "Everything is always changing — the goals, the direction, the teamwork, all of those things are constants in our city, and they continue to move our city forward. Thank you very much for the opportunity to serve; it’s been a great pleasure."
