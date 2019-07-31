A court trial has been set for a Marshfield man Thursday at the Webster County Courthouse.
Charles Butler was charged with second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest (both Class E felonies), regarding an incident that happened in October.
According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, an officer responded to a physical disturbance dispatch at residence in Marshfield. When arriving on the scene, he observed a male, later identified as Butler, yelling in a female's face. After separating the parties, the officer spoke with one of the witnesses, who said in the statement he was at the residence because he was contacted by another female at the residence.
The witness said in the statement that Butler immediately came towards him, and he attempted to back away from Butler. The witness said Butler was screaming and yelling while foaming around the mouth area. According to the statement, he said Butler had made several threats towards him prior to striking him in the face.
The officer made contact with Butler, who was still yelling. According to the statement, when asked to provide identification, Butler began to count currency in his wallet. At the time, the officer said in the statement he observed a Missouri identification and attempted to point toward the ID for Butler when Butler swung his arm towards the officer, making contact with the officer's forearm and hand.
According to the statement, the officer advised Butler to face away from him because he was under arrest. The officer grabbed Butler's arm in an attempt to place handcuffs on him. The officer said in the statement Butler resisted by attempting to pull away from him. Butler continued to resist while he was assisted to the ground, according to the statement. He was placed in double locking wrist restraints and placed in the rear seat of the officer's vehicle.
Butler was transported to the Webster County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.
