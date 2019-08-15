A nineteen-year-old man is facing one count of statutory sodomy in the first degree, regarding an incident involving an underage girl.
Ethan Baldwin was charged with the felony after he and another individual allegedly asked the victim to perform sexual acts with them.
According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, Marshfield Police Officer Toby Marlin spoke with two employees from the Heart and Home child care center in Marshfield on Aug. 3. In the statement, one of the employees said she overheard Baldwin ask the victim if she would engage in sexual acts with him. The employee said Baldwin and the other individual were told to stay in separate rooms.
The witness said in the statement they continued to harass the victim by making sexual jokes. The employee said she told Baldwin and the other individual not to speak with the victim. As of Aug. 3, he no longer has a place of residence as the care center no longer wants him at their residence/facility.
Baldwin was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing, regarding an incident on July 30. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, Officer Marlin responded to a dispatch in reference to Baldwin and another individual returning to the care center after running away earlier in the day. Officer Marlin observed Baldwin sitting with a green backpack on. According to the statement, Baldwin told the manager of the care center he and the other individual with him had both been smoking marijuana. The manager said she wasn’t sure she wanted them there since they had been doing drugs.
Due to his consumption of a controlled substance, running from one of the officers earlier with a missing juvenile and being an adult himself, Baldwin was placed in custody. According to the statement, Marlin asked Baldwin what drugs he had been doing and he said weed. When asked where he found it, Baldwin said he found the weed on the side of the road, but Marlin didn’t believe him. He took Baldwin to jail on a detox charge since the manager of the care center didn’t want him there in a drugged condition.
Upon their arrival to jail, Marlin asked Baldwin if there was anything illegal in the backpack. Baldwin said there were some bullets and a can they used to smoke with. Upon a search of the backpack, the officer located 20 live rounds of .45 Colt rounds and 15 small white pills in a pill bottle labeled nitroglycerin. Marlin observed an address on the pill bottle, which he recognized as belonging to someone other than Baldwin. He also located an empty smashed tin can with burn residue.
According to the statement, Marlin asked Baldwin if he had used the tin can to smoke the weed, and Baldwin replied yes. Marlin also asked him where he obtained the ammunition, and Baldwin said out of a truck, stating the pills and ammunition came out of the same vehicle.
According to the statement, Marlin asked another officer to contact the person whose name was on the pill bottle to see if he was missing the medication and ammunition. While he took Baldwin to prison, the other officer took possession of the ammunition, pills and tin can as evidence. Marlin was called later and informed by the officer that the named person did have a prescription for nitroglyerin and it was missing out of his truck, but he did not have any ammunition stolen.
According to the statement, the victim said the medication was worth $9.75 and that he wanted to press charges.
Marlin spoke with Baldwin again and said he knew Baldwin had been in more than one vehicle. Baldwin said in the statement they had been in four vehicles. He stated they got the pills out of one truck, the ammunition and weed out of another truck, pliers and change out of another vehicle and the tin can from the fourth vehicle.
According to the statement, Baldwin showed Marlin the vehicles he stole from. One of them, a Black Ford truck, was located at South Mill Street. Baldwin said in the statement the truck was where he got the ammunition and weed. Marlin confirmed with the resident that he did have .45 Colt ammunition and weed stolen out of his truck, but he didn’t want to press charges.
Baldwin was transported back to jail and placed on 24-hour hold for stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. The pliers and change he stole were also seized by Marlin. Baldwin is on probation in another county for property damage and drug-related charges.
