Twenty-six teachers attended Marshfield R-I’s New Teacher Academy Monday and Tuesday in the Marshfield High School library.
The academy served as an educational opportunity for new faculty to meet the school administrators, learn how to access their school passwords and work together through team-building activities.
This year’s new staff includes Brenda Laurance, Elizabeth Jackson, Vicki Woodcock, Janet Miller, Laura Lancaster, Kelly McCoy, Alicia Burton, Dylan Curtis, Stephanie Dunn, Bailee Hill, Heidi Aikins, Brooke Jochens, Jackie Curley, Jessica Lowder, Amanda Reed, Tyler Barnes, Henry Ahlquist, Angela Nuckels, Tanner Koenig, Addy McCord, Melissa Clark, Katy Taylor, Julianna Beatie, Kristina Forge, Amy Stockton and Nicole Pooley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.