The following students were recognized as members of the Marshfield High School National Honor Society during the induction ceremony in September. First row, from left, Paige Cologna, Levi Legan, Takiya Douglas, Reagan Smith and Amy Barlow; second row, Vanessa Lampley, Ellie Whitehurst, Alliyah Joiner, Ally Pollard, Maile Peck and Brooklyn Crawford; third row, Eryn Harles, Katie Smith, Kami Housman, Brianna Utecht, Alyssa Mitchell, Baylee Dill and Susanna Combs; fourth row, Maddie Hill, Ariana Taylor, Ashlynn Harrod, Betsy Whitehurst, Megan Welch and Mackenzie Phillips; fifth row, Jayden Scott, Stormye Cowden, Alexis Stevens, Baylee Hayes, Reagan Stevens, Harper Coltrane and Michaela Bledsoe; and sixth row, Wyatt Dill, Hayden Curley, Logan Crum, John McCall, Daylon Kanengieter, Ethan Grace and Jackson Wolff. Not pictured: Raylee Burton, Steven DeShields, Kylie Martin and Kailey Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.