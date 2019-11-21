The Marshfield Greenhouse, LLC, has been a fixture in the city since the mid-1940s, and has been in Doug Knight's family since 1962.
Before Thursday's meeting of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, a public hearing was held regarding a zoning change for the property, from R-2 (residential) to B-1 (business).
"I always assumed I was zoned business," Knight told the Aldermen.
That wasn't the case, however; instead, the status of the business was "a legal non-conforming business" — which meant that if the greenhouse were to be destroyed, it could not be rebuilt as a treehouse.
"We've been serving this community for 75 years," Knight said.
He said that customers come to his greenhouse from many surrounding communities and even states.
"I always assumed that I was zoned business or it would have been taken care of and addressed a long time ago," he said.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission, which handles zoning issues, recommended against rezoning the parcels that encompass the Marshfield Greenhouse: 402 Maple St. (a home and an office for the nursery business), 408 Maple St. (greenhouse and storage buildings and a vacant residential structure), 427 S. Buffalo St. (store areas for mulch and an accessory building), an unaddressed property (cultivation field serving the nursery), and 424 Maple St. (a vacant property).
The reasons the commission gave for denying the rezoning request were as follows:
• The property is in an established residential area consisting mostly of homes dating fro the 1930s to 1950s, and the B-1 zoning district is inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood.
• There is no neighborhood business district (B-1) adjoining or within 200 feet of the property, meaning that the 2.7 acres would stand alone.
• The rezoning would allow for commercial uses that are unsuitable for the neighborhood due to street widths/capacities, access and ability to handle additional practice.
• If the business should close and the property re-develop, existing R-2 zoning would be more consistent with the current uses in the vicinity, including one- and two-family dwelling units, than would be allowed in a B-1 district.
Doug and Tina Knight's neighbor, Paul Fuzy, spoke in support of the Marshfield Greenhouse and the Knights themselves. "If there was a picture dictionary and you looked up 'neighborhood business,' I think you’d see a picture of the Marshfield Greenhouse," he said.
Following the hearing, the Marshfield Aldermen bucked the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission and voted unanimously in favor of allowing the zoning change. Nearly a dozen neighbors of the Knights were in attendance, and they vocally applauded the board's decision.
A visit to the Marshfield Greenhouse website reveals that the business is, in fact, for sale, and includes the greenhouse and a 2.5 acre lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.