Regarding the June election results since Proposition A passed, the Marshfield Fire Protection District Board of Directors determined to proceed with the annexation of the city along with the current district-wide tax of .2867.
The additional levy to hire full-time firefighters (Proposition B) will not be imposed and will go away, according to a press release from Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor.
"This is because the incorporated boundaries of the city have now been annexed into the district, creating one district rather than two," said Taylor. "With that being said, we will not levy a higher tax in one area of the district (city) than in other parts of the district (rural)."
According to Taylor, this leads the fire protection district to have another election on the additional levy, which will be one question. All voters within the district, both in the incorporated areas and in the rural area, will have the opportunity to vote on the matter. This ballot issue is anticipated to be resubmitted to the voters in April of 2021.
